Ramadan Football League in Gaza Refugee Camp Brings Joy

Rafah, MINA – Football fans in the Rafah Refugee camp, Gaza Strip, were happy to watch the Ramadan Football League which was specially held.

The Ramadan League is held annually in the Rafah refugee camp, home to more than 120,000 people in the southern part of the coastal enclave.

“Every year during Ramadan we come to watch this league, it gives us joy and happiness,” said Issa Shaloula, one of the spectators. Middle-East Monitor reported on Tuesday.

“It’s better than other courses that we can’t go to or are far away from,” said the 50-year-old.

“As club players, we come to this popular ground to please the crowd,” said Ahmed El-Loulahy, who plays for Club Khadamat Rafah.

“This ground is more popular than many other stadiums, it is a playground for refugees. We played here when we were kids,” Loulahy added.

The players play on a smaller than standard pitch, on sandy ground, with 7 players each.

The spectators sat right behind the sidelines, cheering for their respective teams.

Palestinians say the Israeli occupation restricts the movement of Palestinian athletes and sports, both in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.

Even a few days ago, the Israeli occupation attacked Palestinian football players while playing at a stadium in the West Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)