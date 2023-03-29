Ramadan Fasting and Unity of the Ummah

By: Ustadz Ali Farkhan Tsani

One of the wisdoms of obliging Ramadan fasting is strengthening the vertical communication line from a servant to the Creator (hablum minallah).

At the same time horizontal, it refines the feeling of mahabbah (love) for others, which will be able to establish ukhuwah Islamiyah and fellow human beings (hablum minannas).

Therefore, people who observe the fast of Ramadan, who hold piety as Allah promised “la’allakum tattaquun”, will be human beings who like to help with their wealth, both in free time and in tight times, can withstand anger, easily forgive mistakes others, and like to do good.

That is, in fact the impact of fasting will be felt when those who fast establish bonds of brotherhood (ukhuwah) as a result of this fast.

Compassion for fellow believers as a fruit of the love of Allah the Most Gracious will be instilled in the heart, one brother, one faith, one creed, one Muslim congregation, like one body (kal jasadil wahid), like a solid building stacked together compile.

Allah mentions in His word:

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ سَيَجْعَلُ لَهُمُ الرَّحْمَنُ وُدًّا

Meaning: “Indeed, those who believe and do good deeds, later Allah, the Most Gracious, will instill in (the hearts of) them a sense of compassion.” (QS Maryam [19]: 96).

The spirit of “haqqo tuqootihi” (taqwa with true piety) as Allah states in Surat Ali Imran verse 102, is manifested in congregational life, brothers and sisters (ikhwana). As continued in verse 103 of Surah Ali Imran:

وَاعْتَصِمُوا بِحَبْلِ اللَّهِ جَمِيعًا وَلَا تَفَرَّقُوا وَاذْكُرُوا نِعْمَةَ اللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ إِذْ كُنْتُمْ أَعْدَاءً فَأَلَّفَ بَيْنَ قُلُوبِكُمْ فَأَصْبَحْتُمْ بِنِعْمَتِهِ إِخْوَانًا وَكُنْتُمْ عَلَى شَفَا حُفْرَةٍ مِنَ النَّارِ فَأَنْقَذَكُمْ مِنْهَا كَذَلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ اللَّهُ لَكُمْ ءَايَاتِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَهْتَدُونَ

Meaning: “And hold all of you to the rope (religion) of Allah while in congregation and do not be divided, and remember Allah’s favor upon you when you were enemies (in the Jahiliyya era), then Allah united your hearts, then you became because the favor of Allah those who are brothers; and you were on the edge of the abyss of hell, then Allah saved you from it. Thus Allah explains His verses to you, so that you may be guided.” (QS Ali Imran [3]: 103).

Thus, the spirit of unity and integrity of the Muslim Ummah, upholding the Islamic religion in congregation, and avoiding division, is Allah’s law.

As Allah mentions in the verse:

شَرَعَ لَكُمْ مِنْ الدِّينِ مَا وَصَّى بِهِ نُوحًا وَالَّذِي أَوْحَيْنَا إِلَيْكَ وَمَا وَصَّيْنَا بِهِ إِبْرَاهِيمَ وَمُوسَى وَعِيسَى أَنْ أَقِيمُوا الدِّينَ وَلاَ تَتَفَرَّقُوا فِيهِ كَبُرَ عَلَى الْمُشْرِكِينَ مَا تَدْعُوهُمْ إِلَيْهِ اللَّهُ يَجْتَبِيإِلَيْهِ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَيَهْدِي إِلَيْهِ مَنْ يُنِيبُ

Meaning: “He (Allah) has made known to you about Ad-Dien, what has been bequeathed to Noah and what We (Allah) have revealed to you and what We have bequeathed to Abraham, Moses and Jesus, namely:” Uphold Ad-Dien and do not be divided over it.” It’s hard for the polytheists to accept what you call on them. Allah draws to the Ad-Dien those whom He wills and guides His (Ad-Dien) those who return to Him.” (QS Asy-Shura [42]: 13).

So, if the Muslims are not united, while the disbelievers are mutually reinforcing, what will happen is slander, tests, ordeals one after another.

Allah reminds us in His verse:

وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ إِلَّا تَفْعَلُوهُ تَكُنْ فِتْنَةٌ فِي الْأَرْضِ وَفَسَادٌ كَبِيرٌ

Meaning: “As for those who disbelieve, some of them become protectors for some others. If you (O Muslims) do not carry out what Allah has commanded, there will undoubtedly be chaos on earth and great destruction.” (Surah Al-Anfal [8]: 73).

In another verse Allah emphasizes:

إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الَّذِينَ يُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِهِ صَفًّا كَأَنَّهُمْ بُنْيَانٌ مَرْصُوصٌ

Meaning: “Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His way in orderly rows as if they were like a solid structure.” (QS Ash-Shaffa [61]: 4).

Thus, the presence of the holy month of Ramadan is not only beneficial for increasing individual charity. But more broadly, it is embracing the values ​​of Islamic brotherhood (ukhuwwah Islamiyyah), like a solid building that strengthens one another.

Hopefully, with this Ramadan fasting the bond of Islamic ukhuwah will be intertwined and the bonds of congregational life will be even tighter, because of Allah. Aamiin Yaa Robbal ‘Aalamiin. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)