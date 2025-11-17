SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Rally of 1,000 Indonesian Volunteers Held to Support Gaza Reconstruction

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), in collaboration with Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR), will hold a rally of 1,000 humanitarian volunteers for Palestine on Sunday, at the Kempi 1 Field in Buperta Cibubur, East Jakarta. The event is part of the annual Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2025.

The rally will begin with tahajjud and fajr prayers in congregation, led by the Majelis Tahajud, Subuh, dan Zikir (MTSZ) Cileungsi.

BSP 2025 Chair, Nur Hadis, said the gathering represents Indonesia’s preparedness to support Gaza’s recovery, including the rebuilding of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA), schools, water networks, emergency housing, and trauma-healing centers.

“Indonesia’s solidarity must become an organized and continuous movement. Palestine must not struggle alone,” he said.

UAR Chair, Endang Sudrajat said  that more communities and NGOs are participating this year. UAR is preparing volunteers with skills in construction, mapping, healthcare, logistics, administration, and rescue operations to support the reconstruction of the RSIA in northern Gaza. A photo exhibition showcasing the RSIA development plan will also be presented.

“This may seem like a simple activity, but it carries a strong message that Indonesia will not abandon Gaza,” he said.

The event will feature the raising of Indonesian and Palestinian flags by Paramotor Indonesia, a performance by AFKADO Lampung, a horse parade by PORDASI Depok–Bogor, horse attractions by Sekolah Alam Ecotech Cibubur, and a musical drama by Pesantren Al-Fatah Cileungsi. Jakarta Deputy Governor H. Rano Karno, S.IP., as well as representatives from Basarnas and BNPB, are scheduled to attend.

The event’s chief organizer, Wali Al Jabar, said preparations have reached 80 percent and invited the public to join the gathering as part of Indonesia’s collective support for Palestine.

Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) has been AWG’s annual November program since 2022. The 2025 theme is “Moving in Unity to Rebuild Gaza for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and the Independence of Palestine.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

