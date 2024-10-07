Rain Potential Predicted in Most Parts of Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts the potential for heavy rain in various parts of Indonesia on Monday to Tuesday tomorrow.

Based on predictions from BMKG, the accumulation of rainfall for 24 hours in Indonesia will occur starting Monday morning at 07.00 WIB until Tuesday tomorrow at 07.00 WIB and there are several areas that have the potential to experience rain with different intensities.

Moderate rain has the potential to fall on Jakarta and parts of Sumatra island, such as Aceh, West Sumatra, Jambi, South Sumatra and Bengkulu.

Furthermore, heavy to very heavy rain will flushed Riau Islands, Banten, West Kalimantan, North Sumatra, and Maluku, Riau, Riau Islands, Banten, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, Gorontalo, Central Sulawesi, West Sulawesi, North Maluku, West Papua, Papua.

The following is a rain forecast in Indonesia on Monday. Rain with light intensity is predicted to occur in the region, including Bangka Belitung Islands, Lampung, Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara.

Meanwhile, rain with moderate intensity has the potential to hit Aceh, West Sumatra, Jambi, South Sumatra, Bengkulu, Jakarta, West Java, East Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi.

Rain with very heavy intensity is predicted to occur in two areas. North Sumatra and Maluku. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj news Agency (MINA)