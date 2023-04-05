Raid on Al-Aqsa, Occupation Forces Arrest 500 Worshipers

Al-Quds, MINA – Around 500 worshipers were arrested on Wednesday in the early morning after the attack by the Zionist occupation forces on the congregation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, while dozens of others were reported to have suffered injuries.

Quoted from Palinfo, sources in Al-Quds said the occupation forces fired gas bombs and rubber-coated metal bullets at worshipers at the Al-Qibli mosque in the Al-Aqsa mosque complex, which left dozens of people injured.

The attacks by the Israeli occupation forces caused destruction in the Al-Qibli mosque, especially the doors and destroyed the medical clinic in the mosque.

The Israeli occupation forces also cut off the electricity to the Al-Qibli Mosque before the raid, and closed the roads and entrances to the occupied Old City of Al-Quds.

An Al-Quds source said the occupation forces climbed onto the roof of the Al-Qibli mosque and fired gas bombs and rubber-coated metal bullets at the worshipers inside, amidst the congregation’s shouts of takbir.

Elsewhere, the Israeli occupation army also reportedly arrested three youths at the Damascus Gate, the entrance to Al-Aqsa.

The source stated that the occupying forces also attacked the clinic at Al-Aqsa Mosque which was filled with hundreds of injured worshipers, including women and children, amidst fear.

Hundreds of people responded to the call of Ribath and Al-Aqsa’s iktikaf after performing Isha and Tarawih prayers, and closed the doors of the Al-Qibli mosque to thwart the occupation’s plans to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

More than 80,000 Palestinians performed Isha and Tarawih prayers from the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Tuesday evening, on the 14th night of the holy month of Ramadan. A large crowd of Palestinians attended, despite a ban imposed by the Israeli occupation around the mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)