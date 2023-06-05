Radio Taiwan International, MINA News Agency Establish Collaborative News Exchange

General Leader of the MINA News Agency, Arief Rahman and Chairperson of Radio Taiwan International, Cheryl Lai when signing a cooperation agreement on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Photo: Abdullah/MINA

Jakarta, MINA – Radio Taiwan International (Rti) signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) cooperation to exchange news together with the MINA News Agency on Monday in Jakarta.

The signing was carried out by the General Leader of the MINA News Agency, Arief Rahman and Rti Chairperson, Cheryl Lai at the MINA News Agency, MER-C Building, Central Jakarta, in the midst of Rti’s visit to the news agency which is published in three languages ​​(Indonesian, English and Arabic).

In his remarks, Arief conveyed that he hoped that the cooperation with the non-profit radio owned by the Taiwanese government could bring closer relations between Indonesia and Taiwan, and could further disseminate information about the two through the two media.

“This partnership is a historic moment that will shape the future of our media landscape and strengthen cultural exchanges between us,” said Arief.

He emphasized that Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) has been a pioneer in conveying news and insights to diverse audiences, by leveraging journalistic expertise in three languages, namely Indonesian, English and Arabic.

“I want to emphasize that the signing of this cooperation is not just a formal agreement between the two organizations, but a symbol of our shared commitment to the truth, integrity and power of the media in shaping society. Let us embark on this collaborative journey with open hearts and minds, respecting each other and learning from each other’s perspectives, and striving for excellence in all that we do,” he concluded.

Both parties are said to continue to discuss details and program exchanges in the future so that the Taiwanese people can get to know Indonesia better, and vice versa, Indonesian people can know more about Taiwan.

While Cheryl Lai in turn said, she hopes that her station can continue to spread the voice of peace, in the midst of a world situation that is currently in turmoil with the many conflicts out there.

Through this collaboration, Cheryl Lai hopes to strengthen emotional ties, in order to voice peace.

“Rti Station should spread the voice of peace. There are many places in the world today that are starting to lose their sense of peace. However, peace can be re-created through exchanges that connect emotionally between human beings,” he said.

During this visit, Rti will also discuss the bilateral cooperation relationship between the two press companies.

The visit of the Rti delegation led by Chairperson Cheryl Lai was part of a series of Rti visits to Indonesia since Friday.

Since 1957, Rti, who is 95 years old, has launched an Indonesian language radio program (RTISI). RTISI itself has entered its 67th year.

Apart from conveying the latest information about Taiwan through SW wave broadcasts, RTISI also continues to innovate using internet and social media services to expand its reach, for example through Facebook, mobile applications and podcasts.

Meanwhile, the MINA News Agency, which was founded in 2012, is a general news agency based on Islamic values ​​which is rahmatan lil alaamiin (grace to the universe) and broadcasts news in three languages, namely Indonesian, Arabic and English.

During a visit to the MINA News Agency, the Rti delegation led by Cheryl Lai, consisted of board of directors Chang Cheng-yang, manager Carlson Wong, senior consultant Tony Thamsir, journalist Lin Yung-ching, Indonesian coordinator Farini Anwar, and Indonesian broadcaster Amina Tjandra, as well as Secretary of the Press Department of the Taipei Economic and Trade Office (TETO), Morgan Yang.

Also present were MINA leaders, namely senior editor Ali Farkhan Tsani, editorial secretary Widi Kusnadi, chief of coverage Rana Setiawan, chief editor of Arabic (International Desk) Rifa B Arifin, and photographer Abdullah. (T/RE1)

