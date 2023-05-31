Radio Taiwan International Holds Listener Gathering in Pontianak and Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Radio Taiwan International (Rti) will hold a Listeners Gathering in two major cities in Indonesia, namely Pontianak, West Kalimantan and Jakarta.

According to Rti’s press release received by MINA on Wednesday, the Listeners Gathering in Pontianak will take place on Friday while in Jakarta on Sunday.

Chairwoman Cheryl Lai, Board of Directors of Rti Chang Cheng-yang, Manager of the Foreign Language Department Carlson Huang will attend, along with several Rti broadcasters for Indonesian language broadcasts to celebrate this joy with Indonesian listeners.

This year is also the first collaboration with the Borneo Listeners Club (BLC) to hold a listener meeting in Pontianak City, West Kalimantan which is fully supported by the presence of the Mayor of Pontianak, Ir. Edi Rusdi Kamtono and almost 300 listeners have registered.

In addition to the listener meeting, Rti will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Radio Volare (Pontianak local radio), it is hoped that in the future at least once a quarter, there will be cooperation in the production and broadcast of a 30-minute program.

While a listener meeting in Jakarta will be held, senior loyal listeners will share experiences about “Listening to radio for more than 50 years”, as well as signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) collaboration with METRUM MEDIA which will be witnessed by listeners.

In addition to attending two listener gathering activities initiated by the listeners themselves, in order to enhance friendship and cooperation between Taiwanese and Indonesian media exchanges and academics, Rti will also visit Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) Pontianak, MINA News Agency, IDN Times, Tanjung Pura University, the Bina Mulia Education Foundation and the Indonesian Hakka Association (Perhakin) West Kalimantan.

Since 1957 Rti began broadcasting Indonesian language broadcast programs with a very large community of Indonesian broadcast listeners and the first face-to-face international media meeting held in Indonesia.

As a reward for the listeners’ support and loyalty, Rti once every 1-2 years specifically goes to the country where the listeners are to meet face to face and exchange with them. Furthermore, Rti will have an exchange with listeners in Thailand which is scheduled for September 2023. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)