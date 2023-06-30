Quran Burning in Sweden, Jama’ah Muslimin Conveys Nine Points

Jakarta, MINA – Regarding religious blasphemy committed by a 30-year-old man by burning a copy of the Quran outside the central mosque in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, to coincide with the Eid al-Adha celebration Wednesday, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) conveyed a strong protest which was signed by Amir Ukhuwah Syakuri S.H.

First, we strongly condemn the demonstrative act of blasphemy by burning manuscript of the Al-Quran by a 30-year-old man outside the central mosque in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, to coincide with the celebration of Eid al-Adha on Wednesday.

Second, we demand the negligent actions of the police and the Swedish government, which allowed these actions to occur repeatedly through international legal channels.

Third, this action clearly provoked world citizens and positioned Sweden to face world citizens directly and made Sweden a common enemy of world citizens who uphold the values ​​of religious freedom as set out in The Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948.

Fourth, we would like to remind again that the Swedish Government in particular should take concrete actions so that this incident does not happen again. That would clearly hurt the Swedish government. The country will get protests from around the world for allowing his citizens to defame religious symbols.

Fifth, the act of blasphemy also shows the hatred of infidels towards Muslims, even though Muslims do not hate them.

Sixth, Know that the light of Islam will never be extinguished by their hatred. The light of Islam will continue to shine, giving brightness to the whole world, including Europe.

Seventh, the act of blasphemy actually shows signs of the destruction of those who hate Islam. History records, the more someone commits injustice and humiliation, the closer they are to destruction.

Eighth, all Muslims must defend themselves and take real action so that the perpetrators of religious blasphemy are deterred by their actions and become a lesson for others not to do the same thing.

Ninth, Muslims must continue to carry out da’wah that is Rahmatan Lil Alamin to all mankind, so that they understand the true of Islam and are full of compassion. (T/RE1)

