Quran Burning in Sweden, ICMI Asks the West to Emulate Indonesia in Expressing Freedom

Police intervene at the scene where a man burned the quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Sweden, June 28, 2023 (photo: EPA-EFE/STEFAN JERREVANG)

Jakarta, MINA – The Association of Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals (ICMI) condemns and strongly protests the act of Quran burning carried out by an atheist youth, Salwan Momika in Sweden on Eid al-Adha 1444 H. ICMI also asks Western countries to emulate Indonesia in expressing freedom of opinion and religious tolerance.

This was conveyed by the Vice Chairman of ICMI, Andi Anzhar Cakra Wijaya. According to him, the freedom of opinion and expression practiced by young people from Iraq went too far and had injured Muslims.

Salwan Momika’s action of burning the holy Quran, he said, did not respect the beliefs of Muslims.

“We strongly condemn the act of burning the Quran in Sweden. Expression and opinion are welcome. However, you must respect the beliefs of each religious community,” Andi said in a written statement received by Republika.co.id on Saturday.

The Deputy Head of ICMI for politics, international relations, law and human rights said that the West can follow Indonesia’s example in terms of diversity and expression or opinion.

“Indonesia can be an example (of the Western world) because it is a country that is peaceful and harmonious even though there are various religions and ethnicities,” said Andi Anzhar.

Even though there are various religions and ethnicities, he continued, Indonesia still prioritizes mutual respect and appreciation.

“United in diversity (unity in diversity), Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (different, but still one),” said Andi Anzhar.

As a forum for Islamic intellectuals, ICMI was deeply moved and regretted the incident of burning the holy Quran. According to him, the action undermined religious tolerance in the world.

“Certainly, ICMI and Indonesian Muslims deeply regret and strongly condemn this action that undermines religious tolerance,” explained Andi Anzhar.

With the burning of the Quran in Sweden, his party also asked for the firm stance of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia for the sake of religious harmony.

“The government’s firm stance is highly expected by Muslims in Indonesia so that religious harmony is maintained,” said the man who was once President of the International Humanitarian Law Commission at the DPR RI Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP).

He also hopes that similar actions will not happen again in the future.

“In the future, we hope that there will be no more similar actions that hurt the hearts of Muslims around the world,” said Andi Anzhar. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)