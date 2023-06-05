Qatar, Saudi Discuss Strengthening Military Ties

Jeddah, MINA – Qatari Defence Minister, Khalid Al-Attiyah discussed strengthening military relations with Saudi Arabia with the kingdom’s Assistant Defence Minister, Talal Al-Otaibi.

The discussion came during a meeting that brought both officials together in Singapore, MEMO reported on Monday.

The Saudi Defence Ministry said in a statement that the two officials had discussed “topics of common interest, as well as ways to enhance relations between both countries.”

Riyadh and Doha re-established ties in 2021 after 3.5 years during which Riyadh carried out an air, lane and sea siege of Doha.

Since 2021, high level official meetings have been held as well as of the so-called Qatari-Saudi Follow-up Committee, with the aim of achieving the interests and aspirations of the two Gulf states and deepening the brotherly relations that bind them.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)