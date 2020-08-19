Qatar Makes Intensive Efforts to Oppress Israel Escalation in Gaza

Doha, MINA – A Qatari official announced Wednesday that his country is making intensive efforts to oppress Israel escalation in the Gaza Strip.

Anadolu Agency quoted Qatar Ambassador Muhammad Al Emadi, head of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, as saying that intensive Qatar contacts had been made over the last few hours, and were still continue at the highest level, and with all parties, to contain the escalation and save the population of Gaza strip from more crisis.

Al Emadi added the state of Qatar has supported and still supports the brotherhood of the Palestinian people at all levels, and will continue this support to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Ambassador Al-Emadi urged the international community, the United Nations and all relevant international agencies to fulfill their commitments and pledged to provide the necessary support to the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip to alleviate suffering and humanitarian crises and improve people’s lives, as has been done by Qatar in its promise.

Since last week, the Israeli army has launched attacks in the Gaza Strip, in conjunction with the tightening of the siege that was imposed there.

On Tuesday (August 18), the only power plant in Gaza stopped operating, after the fuel needed to operate it ran out, as a result of Israel preventing fuel from entering the Gaza Strip

This decision was preceded by Israel decision to completely close the sea to fishermen, until further notice, and to close the Kerem Shalom crossing for construction materials and fuel.

Israel says its offensive and tightening siege on Gaza were in response to the launch of incendiary balloons, which caused fires on Israel farmland adjacent to the Strip.

On the other hand, incendiary balloon launchers say they are using them with the aim of forcing Israel to ease the siege on the Gaza Strip in effect since 2007, which has resulted in deteriorating living conditions for residents. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)