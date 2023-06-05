Qatar, Egypt Launch Humanitarian Assistance Initiative in Sudan

Cairo, MINA – Qatar and Egypt are reluctant to launch a humanitarian assistance initiative for the Sudanese people who are still facing a conflict that has been raging for nearly two months.

As quoted from the Middle East Monitor, Monday, the agreement was discussed in a phone call between Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

According to Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy, the two leaders stressed the importance of working to contain the humanitarian situation in Sudan, facilitate the flow of aid, and save civilians from the devastating effects.

The initiative will be implemented through the provision of humanitarian and relief services. The relevant working authorities in both countries will develop relevant executive frameworks and mechanisms.

Since 15 April 2023, conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been ongoing in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

As a result, at least 866 civilians died in the fighting and thousands more were injured, with the toll potentially much higher.

Some 1.4 million people in Sudan have also been forced to flee elsewhere within the country or in neighboring countries, and haze relief missions have also been evacuated.

Both Doha and Cairo are engaged in humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people, with the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) last month earmarking $5 million to support the UN humanitarian effort for Sudanese fleeing to Sudan and Qatar sending medical aid to Sudan along with essential food ingredients. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)