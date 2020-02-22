Qatar Donates US$ 12 Million for Poor Families in Gaza

a meeting between Hamas leaders in Gaza, Yahya al-Sinwar and Mohammad al-Emadi, Chair of the Qatar Committee for Gaza Reconstruction on Friday, February 21 at the Hamas office in Gaza. (Photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – The Qatar Committee for Gaza Reconstruction donates US$ 12 million to improve the living conditions of 120 poor families in Gaza, Palestine.

The aid was agreed at a meeting between Hamas leaders in Gaza, Yahya al-Sinwar and Mohammad al-Emadi, Chair of the Qatar Committee for Gaza Reconstruction on Friday, February 21 at the Hamas office in Gaza.

It is planned that the donation will be distributed 100 dollars for each family, the cost of marriage for 500 young people who cannot afford 2 million dollars, 1 million dollars for renovating poor family homes and 1 million dollars for students who want to redeem their graduation certificates, thus quoted from the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Saturday.

The two sides also discussed steps to improve living conditions in Gaza and made various efforts to facilitate the Gazans, including the issue of gas that was prioritized for electricity generation.

Both of them stressed the urgency of improving the living conditions of citizens in Gaza, so that they get a noble and honorable life.

Qatar is among the most active countries giving donations and assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, they formed a special committee for the reconstruction of Gaza, after the Israeli military aggression into Gaza in 2008. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)