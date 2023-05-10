Qatar Charity Rebuilds 326 Homes for Rohingya Refugees

Dhaka, MINA – Qatar Charity has started to rebuild 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, which were destroyed due to a fire that broke out in the refugee camp in March.

Qatar Charity has started the construction process according to the design of houses approved by the Office of Refugee Affairs, Relief and Return of the Government of Bangladesh, where each house contains two living rooms for each affected family, Qatar News Agency reported.

This step was greatly welcomed locally, as the local authorities thanked the people in Qatar and Qatar Charity for providing such assistance to the Rohingya refugees and expressed their appreciation for the continuous humanitarian efforts it is providing in the refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the refugees welcomed this project, especially since most of the residents of the camp, which was burned, have left to live in other refugee camps.

On March 5, a massive fire broke out in Balukhali refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The fire displaced about 12,000 refugees, destroyed more than 2,000 refugee homes, and damaged hospitals and education centers in the region.

Qatar Charity has previously rebuilt 537 homes for Rohingya refugees in the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, which was subjected to a massive fire in 2021, as thousands of refugees were evacuated to temporary camps on Bhasan Char Island, and more than 9,500 shelters were destroyed.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)