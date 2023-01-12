Qabatiya-Based Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds by IOF Bullets

Jenin, MINA – The director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, Dr. Fawaz Hammad, announced Thursday evening, January 12, 2022, the death of the Palestinian youth Abdulhadi Fakhri Nazzal, 19, from the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, as a result of being shot by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The occupation forces stormed the town, and kidnapped the young man, Muhammad Ali Kamil (24 years), after besieging his house, resulting in shooting three young Palestinian men with live bullets, including Kamil and Nazzal, who later were announced killed.

Adding the Palestinian youth Nazzal to the list, the number of martyrs since the beginning of this year has risen to nine, including three children

It is noteworthy that 224 martyrs were killed by the Israeli occupation forces in the past year of 2022. (LKG/RE1)

