Putin, Zelenskyy to Visit Turkiye to Meet Erdogan

Ankara, MINA – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly will pay a visit to Turkiye to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Turkiye media reports as quoted by Middle East Monitor on Friday, the two leaders are expected to meet Erdogan to discuss the war situation and the fate of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Earlier, Russia warned grain and fertilizer shipment deals were in jeopardy unless a UN agreement to tackle export barriers was met.

Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkiye is ready to take on the role of mediator to facilitate permanent peace between the two warring countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)