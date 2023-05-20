Putin Praises Significant Role of Russian Muslims in Expanding International Relations

Moscow, MINA – President Vladimir Putin highlighted the significant role of Russian Muslims in expanding his country’s international contacts, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Putin explained that Russia is looking for new partners to promote agricultural and industrial cooperation and create transport and logistics chains.

Putin’s statement was read out at a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group. The event was held on the sidelines of the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: Kazan Forum” in the capital of Tatarstan, Kazan on Friday.

Highlighting the traditional relations based on mutual trust between Russia and Muslim countries, Putin said Islamic countries are actively developing and achieving real goals in the trade and financial sector.

“Russia is open to establishing close business and humanitarian cooperation with them. We are interested in strengthening, looking for new partners, promoting agricultural and industrial cooperation, and creating a transportation and logistics chain,” he said.

Putin cited the Kazan Forum 2023 and said the event, which is expected to bring together around 15,000 guests from 84 countries, proved the important role Russia’s Muslims played in expanding his country’s international contacts.

“I am sure that the activities of the Russian Islamic World Strategic Vision Group and the 2023 Kazan Economic Forum will continue to contribute to strengthening interactions between the Russian business community and Muslim countries, and will open up new opportunities for joint projects at regional and interstate levels,” Putin said. . (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)