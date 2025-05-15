SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

PUIC Condemns Gaza Genocide, Names Indonesia’s Role in Islamic Solidarity

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), Mohammed al-Quraishi Nias, delivering his remarks at the Transition Ceremony of the Presidency held at the Plenary Hall of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday (May 14, 2025). (Photo: Munchen/Andri/Parlementaria)

Jakarta, MINA – Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), Mohammed al-Quraishi Nias, condemned the ongoing Zionist Israeli genocide in Gaza and emphasized Indonesia’s vital role in strengthening Islamic solidarity and supporting the Palestinian cause.

Speaking at the PUIC leadership transition ceremony at the Indonesian Parliament on Wednesday, Nias denounced Israel’s military aggression, which has killed tens of thousands of civilians and caused widespread destruction in Gaza over the past 20 months.

He warned that the forced displacement of Palestinians is no longer mere extremist rhetoric but a systematic policy, urging OIC member states to unite against all forms of occupation. He also proposed the establishment of an international humanitarian fund to assist over 40,000 orphans in Gaza, including children with disabilities caused by the attacks.

Nias praised Indonesia as the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation and a major democratic power with a consistent track record of supporting Palestine. He acknowledged President Prabowo Subianto and Speaker of the House Puan Maharani for their leadership in hosting the 19th PUIC Conference in Jakarta.

Also Read: Trump Reiterates Controversial Proposal to Turn Gaza into US-Controlled ‘Freedom Zone’

Marking PUIC’s 25th anniversary, Nias stressed the need for the organization to evolve into a strategic platform that addresses global challenges, including extremism and women’s rights in the Muslim world.

“This forum is not merely symbolic, it represents a sincere spirit of collaboration within the Islamic world to confront global injustice,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gambian Parliament Urges Islamic Education Reform and Women’s Inclusion at PUIC Forum

TagGaza genocide condemnation global Muslim collaboration Indonesia Islamic solidarity Indonesia role in PUIC international humanitarian fund Gaza Islamic cooperation against injustice Islamic response to extremism Israeli occupation criticism Mohammed al-Quraishi Nias Muslim women’s rights Muslim world unity OIC united for Gaza orphans in Gaza Palestinian children aid Prabowo Subianto Palestine support Puan Maharani PUIC conference PUIC 2025 Jakarta PUIC 25th anniversary PUIC humanitarian initiatives PUIC supports Palestine

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Palestine’s Struggle Grows Stronger When the Islamic World Stands United: Prabowo

  • 2 hours ago
Asia

PUIC Condemns Gaza Genocide, Names Indonesia’s Role in Islamic Solidarity

  • 2 hours ago
International

Gambian Parliament Urges Islamic Education Reform and Women’s Inclusion at PUIC Forum

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Hints at Imminent Gaza Announcement Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 08:31 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
US President Donald Trump (C) meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara (L) along with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (R) during the first leg of his three-country Middle East tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 14, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Saudi Urges Trump to Support Gaza Ceasefire and Independent of Palestinian

  • Wednesday, 14 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Asia

Pakistan-India Cross-Border Attacks Continue, Civilian Casualties Reported

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 23:17 WIB
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 20:14 WIB
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
none

Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:32 WIB
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us