PUIC Condemns Gaza Genocide, Names Indonesia’s Role in Islamic Solidarity

Jakarta, MINA – Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), Mohammed al-Quraishi Nias, condemned the ongoing Zionist Israeli genocide in Gaza and emphasized Indonesia’s vital role in strengthening Islamic solidarity and supporting the Palestinian cause.

Speaking at the PUIC leadership transition ceremony at the Indonesian Parliament on Wednesday, Nias denounced Israel’s military aggression, which has killed tens of thousands of civilians and caused widespread destruction in Gaza over the past 20 months.

He warned that the forced displacement of Palestinians is no longer mere extremist rhetoric but a systematic policy, urging OIC member states to unite against all forms of occupation. He also proposed the establishment of an international humanitarian fund to assist over 40,000 orphans in Gaza, including children with disabilities caused by the attacks.

Nias praised Indonesia as the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation and a major democratic power with a consistent track record of supporting Palestine. He acknowledged President Prabowo Subianto and Speaker of the House Puan Maharani for their leadership in hosting the 19th PUIC Conference in Jakarta.

Marking PUIC’s 25th anniversary, Nias stressed the need for the organization to evolve into a strategic platform that addresses global challenges, including extremism and women’s rights in the Muslim world.

“This forum is not merely symbolic, it represents a sincere spirit of collaboration within the Islamic world to confront global injustice,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

