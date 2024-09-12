Protesters in British Capital Urge Gvernment to Cease All Arms Sales to Israel

London, MINA – A pro-Palestine rally in the British capital Wednesday protested Israel’s relentless and devastating attacks on Gaza and called on the government to halt all arms sales to the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

The protesters gathered opposite the prime minister’s office in Downing Street, carrying Palestinian flags and shouting “stop the genocide, massacre.”

The rally demanded the government immediately “stop arming Israel” after recent Israeli airstrike on a declared “humanitarian safe zone” in southern Gaza.

At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in the airstrike early Tuesday on a tent camp in the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, which Israel designated as a “humanitarian safe zone” for displaced civilians in Gaza.

During the protest, the crowd chanted pro-Palestinian slogans, including “long live Palestine” and “long live Gaza.”

Addressing the rally, many speakers called for a total halt of arms sales to Israel.

Last week, the British government announced that it was suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review, warning there is a clear risk that certain UK arms exports to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The 30 licenses cover components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones and items that facilitate ground targeting, excluding UK components for the F-35 fighter jet program. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)