Protest of Israeli Aggression on Gaza Held in Tel Aviv, Haifa

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hundreds of peace activists held two rallies on Saturday evening in the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa in protest of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, which so far claimed the lives of 33 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, including six children.

The protesters waved flags of Palestine and Arabic, English and Hebrew banners, some of which read, “Stop the war on Gaza,” “Our hearts are with Gaza,” “No democracy with the occupation,” “Palestinian lives matter,” and “No to the aggression on Gaza”, Wafa reported.

Since Tuesday, the Israeli occupation has launched an aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip from the air, sea and land, claiming the lives of 33 people and injuring more than 160 others so far, the majority of whom are children and women.

The Israeli aggression has also caused massive destruction to property, sites and agricultural lands in the besieged Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)