Prosecutors in Sabang Carry Out Public Caning for Three Sharia Offenders

Sabang, MINA – The Sabang District Prosecutor’s Office (Kejari Sabang), Aceh, executed public caning on Monday against three men convicted of violating Islamic law. The punishment, carried out at 9:00 a.m. in the courtyard of the prosecutor’s office, was based on Aceh Qanun No. 6/2014 on Jinayat Law (Islamic Criminal Code).

The execution was led by Chief Prosecutor Milono Raharjo and witnessed by local government officials, law enforcement, and relevant agencies. The convicts were Muslem bin Muhammad, Al Qadri bin Ali Husein, and Musliadi bin M. Afan, each received 12 lashes.

Milono stated that the Sabang Sharia Court had found the three guilty under Article 18 of Qanun Aceh No. 6/2014.

“This sentence is part of the enforcement of jinayat law and has been carried out in accordance with applicable regulations,” he said.

The punishment was conducted in coordination with the Wilayatul Hisbah (Sharia Police) as flogging officers, the Health Department for medical checks, and a supervisory judge from the Sharia Court. Prosecutors also confiscated and destroyed items used as evidence in the case.

“We hope this caning serves as both a deterrent and a reminder for the community. May Allah grant us guidance, strength, and protection,” Milono added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

