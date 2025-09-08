SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prosecutors in Sabang Carry Out Public Caning for Three Sharia Offenders

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Sabang, MINA – The Sabang District Prosecutor’s Office (Kejari Sabang), Aceh, executed public caning on Monday against three men convicted of violating Islamic law. The punishment, carried out at 9:00 a.m. in the courtyard of the prosecutor’s office, was based on Aceh Qanun No. 6/2014 on Jinayat Law (Islamic Criminal Code).

The execution was led by Chief Prosecutor Milono Raharjo and witnessed by local government officials, law enforcement, and relevant agencies. The convicts were Muslem bin Muhammad, Al Qadri bin Ali Husein, and Musliadi bin M. Afan, each received 12 lashes.

Milono stated that the Sabang Sharia Court had found the three guilty under Article 18 of Qanun Aceh No. 6/2014.

“This sentence is part of the enforcement of jinayat law and has been carried out in accordance with applicable regulations,” he said.

Also Read: President Prabowo Names Five New Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

The punishment was conducted in coordination with the Wilayatul Hisbah (Sharia Police) as flogging officers, the Health Department for medical checks, and a supervisory judge from the Sharia Court. Prosecutors also confiscated and destroyed items used as evidence in the case.

“We hope this caning serves as both a deterrent and a reminder for the community. May Allah grant us guidance, strength, and protection,” Milono added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: BMKG Warns of Waves up to 4 Meters Triggered by Tropical Cyclone Nongfa

TagAceh jinayat law enforcement Aceh Qanun No 6 2014 Aceh sharia court verdict Islamic criminal law Aceh public caning Aceh public flogging Indonesia Sabang district prosecutor caning Sabang sharia law punishment sharia court Aceh sharia police Wilayatul Hisbah

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Prosecutors in Sabang Carry Out Public Caning for Three Sharia Offenders

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Indonesia

President Prabowo Names Five New Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

  • 4 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

  • Sunday, 7 September 2025 - 17:09 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia to Inspect China-Made Food Trays Over Pork Lard Concerns

  • 8 hours ago
Photo:Detik Com
Indonesia

Indonesian Military Denies Rumors of Brimob Arresting BAIS Member as Hoax

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Indonesia

Psychologist Urges Parents to Nurture Critical Thinking in Children

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump: US in ‘Very Deep’ Talks With Hamas on Hostage Release

  • Friday, 5 September 2025 - 22:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us