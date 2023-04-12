Prophet’s Mosque Witnesses Higher Number of Visitors

Madinah, MINA – Over the last ten days of the month of Ramadan, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah witnessed a higher turnout of visitors and worshipers than at other times of the year, Arab News reported.

The mosque is filled with worshipers during the Qiyam prayers (special prayers performed at night), seeking reward, acceptance and forgiveness from God, and in pursuit of Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Power).

SPA checked the Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque’s figures for retreaters, or worshippers who spend the last days of Ramadan in the mosque and flock to the places designated for retreat (i’tikaf) in the Prophet’s Mosque, starting Tuesday.

The number of retreaters is 4,200. Requests for retreat have been received and their permits issued electronically through the visitors application, with 3,500 male and 700 female retreaters.

More than 15 million worshipers performed prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque during the first half of Ramadan, with an average of one million worshipers per day during the five daily prayers. The total number of worshipers in the Prophet’s Mosque since the beginning of the Umrah season at the beginning of Muharram has reached more than 163 million worshipers. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)