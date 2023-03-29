Prohibition of Entry of Medical Equipment into Gaza Puts Thousands of Residents in Danger

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) warned that Israel’s ban on the entry of medical equipment into the blockaded Gaza Strip endangers the lives of thousands of Palestinians.

“The poor health care system, and the lack of medical supplies and equipment have led to the deteriorating health of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza,” PCHR said in a report. Quoted from MEMO on Tuesday.

The report points to what it describes as Israel’s restrictions on the entry of medical equipment and drugs, including oncology treatment kits, interventional radiology devices, ultrasounds, and oxygen stations.

The report calls on the international community to put pressure on Israel, forcing it to carry out its duties as an occupying authority under international humanitarian law.

Because it is the first responsibility in providing medical supplies to the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, pursuant to articles 55 and 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.

The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, has been reeling under the Israeli blockade for years since 2007, severely affecting livelihoods in the territory. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)