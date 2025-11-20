SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Prof. El-Awaisi: The Mandate to Liberate Al-Aqsa Began at Prophethood

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Cibubur, MINA Prominent Al-Aqsa and Baitul Maqdis scholar Prof. Dr. Abdul Fattah El-Awaisi Al-Maqdisi affirmed that Al-Aqsa Mosque is an integral part of the Islamic creed (aqidah), and that the call for its liberation has been signaled since the earliest phase of Prophet Muhammad’s mission.

“From the very beginning of Prophethood, the Prophet Muhammad was commanded to perform the night prayer with the revelation of Surah Al-Muzzammil, during which he was instructed to face Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Prof. El-Awaisi said during the Talkshow and Declaration of Baitul Maqdis Literacy: Rekindling the Light of the Ummah through Knowledge and Commitment, held at the Munif Chatib Hall of Insan Mandiri Cibubur School (IMC) on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the connection between Muslims and Al-Aqsa is not merely historical or political, but fundamentally a matter of creed rooted in the earliest revelations.

“Therefore, the liberation of Al-Aqsa is not solely the duty of the Palestinian people. It is a shared responsibility of the entire Muslim ummah,” he said before an audience of students, parents, faculty members, and invited guests.

The Baitul Maqdis Literacy Program is a collaborative initiative between Insan Mandiri Cibubur School and the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), organized as part of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) held throughout November 2025.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

