Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pro-Palestinian Rally in New York Marks 77th Nakba Anniversary Amid Clashes

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)

Washington, MINA – Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in New York City on Thursday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, the mass displacement of Palestinians in 1948 following the creation of Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

The rally saw participants waving Palestinian flags and holding signs that read “Resisting the Nakba since 1948,” denouncing ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Tensions flared as the demonstration was met by pro-Israel groups, resulting in scuffles between the opposing sides. Police intervened to separate the groups, detaining several individuals.

May 15 is observed globally to mark the Nakba, during which over 700,000 Palestinians were forced to flee their homes in what was then historic Palestine. The event continues to resonate strongly amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Also Read: Pakistan Urges Dialogue and Diplomacy to Ease Tensions with India

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has launched a relentless campaign in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 53,000 Palestinians, the majority being women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 29 US Senators Call for Immediate End to Gaza Blockade

