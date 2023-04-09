Presidium of AWG: Three Reasons Why Indonesia Must Defend Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Presidium of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Palestinian Institute, M. Anshorullah on the AWG Sumatra Safari program in front of hundreds of congregations of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Taqwa Mosque Rimbo Bujang, Tebo, Jambi at the Sumatra AWG Ramadhan Safari, Sunday, (9/4). (Photo: Hadith/MINA)

Tebo, Jambi, MINA – Presidium of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), M. Anshorullah emphasized three reasons why the Indonesian people must defend Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

He conveyed this in front of hundreds of congregations at the Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Rimbo Bujang, Tebo, Jambi at the Sumatra AWG Ramadhan Safari on Sunday.

The first reason according to Anshorullah is religious reasons. “In Palestine there is the first Qiblah of Muslims, the mosque where Isra’ Mi’raj, the glorified mosque of the three mosques, one of the three places that is strongly recommended for pilgrimage,” he said.

The second reason is the clear constitutional reason in the Constitution, rejecting all kinds of colonialism. “This rejection is recorded in the opening of the Constitution, according to constitutional law this is final and cannot be amended. The torso can be amended, if the opening cannot be except by means of a referendum. So actually our basis for rejecting the Israel Football Team some time ago was very strong and fundamental, stated in the opening,” he said.

The third reason is historical reasons. According to Anshorullah, the attachment between the Indonesian people and Palestine has been going on for a long time and is very strong. “Even since 1500 AD, Sheikh Ja’far Sadiq, who is better known as Sunan Kudus, performed Umrah and then made a pilgrimage to Al-Aqsa Mosque, returning from there then built the Holy City referring to Al-Quds City, and also built the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The historical evidence still exists today,” he explained.

Based on history, continued Anshorullah, Sheikh Amin Alhusaini, in 1944 from Berlin, Germany expressed support for Indonesian independence. “Even though at that time Indonesia had just been promised independence by Japan,” he said.

Then, in 1948 when the declaration of the illegal state of Israel, President Soekarno actually invited Sheikh Amin Alhusaini, as an honorary guest of Indonesia.

Then, in 1957 President Soekarno banned the Indonesian national team from playing against Israel even though Indonesia’s enthusiasm was extraordinary, one step away from that the Indonesian national team would enter the final round of the world cup in Yugoslavia 1948.

“On paper we were far above Israel at that time, but President Soekarno remained steadfast with its establishment in accordance with the constitutional mandate,” he said.

Not to mention that in 1962, President Soekarno banned the Israeli contingent from attending the Asian Games which Indonesia hosted.

Anshorullah appealed to Muslims to continue to make every effort to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque, even if only through sharing and posting defenses on social media.

“Efforts on social media have a big impact, don’t underestimate it. So we must try our best, later the result will be let by Allah who determines. Don’t be discouraged by what we are trying to do. According to us small according to God may be big. It could be that the thousand and two thousand that are spent in God’s eyes are actually large. Don’t be discouraged just by posting on social media about rejecting Israeli occupation,” he said.

AWG Sumatra’s Ramadhan Safari starts from Lampung to Aceh, traveling approximately 2,000 km. The AWG Safari Team together with MINA visited mosques and schools to socialize the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)