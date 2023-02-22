President Turkiye Appreciates Indonesian Assistance for Earthquake Calamity

Antakya, MINA – President Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appreciated the search and rescue assistance provided by the Government of Indonesia after the 7.8 on the Richter Scale earthquake last February 6.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Ankara, Wednesday, Erdoğan conveyed this appreciation when receiving INASAR representatives in Antakya on Monday.

The Indonesian SAR or INASAR Team Leader Yopi Hariyadi said President Erdogan was grateful for the arrival of the Indonesian team.

Yopi also added that Erdoğan stated that his party had received a call from President Joko Widodo about Indonesia’s assistance, especially in searching and helping earthquake victims.

The closed meeting presented representatives of Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) who have been working since the beginning of the earthquake until now. Yopi said more than 20 team leaders from several countries were invited by the President.

“We convey on behalf of the Indonesian nation, it is an honor to be able to help our Turkish brothers and sisters. Indonesia has also brought in an EMT team to provide medical assistance,” Yopi said to Erdogan.

INASAR under the control of Basarnas totals 48 personnel with the support of 1 SAR dog and 2 K-9. The Indonesian government sent INASAR personnel with medium-level Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) qualifications. This team has been certified by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) since 2019.

The INASAR team set up a post at Hatay Expo, Antakya, Hatay Province. Together with several countries, such as Switzerland, Australia and Argentina, the USAR team gathered. Currently, the coordination of search and rescue is left entirely to AFAD or the Turkish Disaster Management Agency. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)