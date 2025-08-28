President Prabowo to Deliver First UN General Assembly Speech on September

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to deliver his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 23, marking the first in-person appearance by an Indonesian leader at the global forum in a decade.

This will be Prabowo’s debut at the annual session since taking office in October last year. The date also marks the opening of the General Debate, where world leaders present their national and global agendas.

According to his spokesman Hasan Nasbi, Prabowo will be the third speaker on the opening day, following Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and US President Donald Trump.

“But I can’t reveal any details about the speech. Let’s just wait for the president’s speech,” Hasan said, adding that the remarks could touch on economic and geopolitical matters.

Prabowo’s upcoming appearance is considered historic, as his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo chose to skip the UNGA Summit throughout his 10-year presidency. Jokowi only addressed the forum virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hasan also noted that the president’s full schedule has yet to be finalized, including possible bilateral talks with President Trump during the visit. []

