President Prabowo to Attend Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto departed for Egypt late Sunday night from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base to attend the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

According to State Secretary and Presidential Spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi, the invitation to the summit was received at short notice but deemed highly important.

“The invitation was considered crucial as it relates to the continuation of peace negotiations in Palestine, particularly in Gaza,” he explained.

Prabowo was accompanied on the flight by Foreign Minister Sugiono and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

The summit will be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with participation from more than 20 world leaders from West Asia and beyond, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The meeting is aimed at “ending the war in Gaza and achieving peace and stability in the Middle East.”

A peace plan earlier outlined by President Trump includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, followed by the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. A second stage envisions forming a new Gaza administration excluding Hamas, alongside the creation of a new security force.

Beyond diplomatic engagement, Indonesia has instructed its armed forces (TNI) to prepare peacekeeping troops for possible deployment to Gaza, should the summit produce a constructive agreement approved by the UN Security Council.

Prasetyo emphasized Indonesia’s readiness:

“If a constructive agreement is reached …, meaning peace is achieved, and one of its consequences is that Indonesia is asked to contribute peacekeeping forces, then we are ready.”

This aligns with previous statements by President Prabowo, who has consistently affirmed Indonesia’s willingness to deploy peacekeepers to Gaza under UN authorization.

Indonesia’s potential contribution to an international stabilization mission in Gaza has already surfaced in diplomatic circles. Reuters reported that during a meeting in Paris, Indonesia was cited as one of the countries expressing interest in supporting Gaza’s stabilization, governance, and reconstruction.

However, Prabowo’s partial support for Trump’s peace plan has drawn some criticism. The South China Morning Post noted that Indonesia was viewed as “too hasty” in endorsing Trump’s 20-point proposal before fully assessing its implications, a move that could pose diplomatic risks to Palestinian interests.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

