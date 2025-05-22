SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

President Prabowo to Attend 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

President Prabowo Subianto (photo: BPMI Setpres)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit Plenary on May 26–27, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Director General for ASEAN Cooperation at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sidharto R. Suryodipuro, confirmed the president’s attendance. He noted that President Prabowo will deliver remarks addressing pressing global and regional developments during the plenary session.

“This year’s summit will respond to the increasingly intense geopolitical rivalries, along with rising geo-economic competition in the region and beyond,” said Suryodipuro, commonly known as Arto.

In addition to geopolitical and economic issues, the ongoing humanitarian and political crisis in Myanmar will also be a key topic. President Prabowo is expected to highlight cross-border crimes such as drug trafficking, online fraud, illegal gambling, and human trafficking.

“One of the most urgent concerns is economic protectionism, particularly in the form of tariffs imposed by the United States,” Arto added.

The main themes of the summit include “ASEAN Community Building and the Way Forward” and “External Relations and Future Direction.” During the meeting, ASEAN leaders are expected to adopt the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN Community Vision 2045, and the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on the 10th Anniversary of the ASEAN Community.

With a forward-looking agenda, the 46th ASEAN Summit is set to be a critical moment for regional leaders, President Prabowo among them to chart a collective path in facing future global and regional challenges.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

