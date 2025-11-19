SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President Prabowo Inaugurates UAE-Funded Emirates–Indonesia Cardiology Hospital in Solo

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Solo, MINA Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, accompanied by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the United Arab Emirates, officially inaugurated the Emirates–Indonesia Cardiology Hospital (RS KEI) in Solo, Central Java on Wednesday.

The Rp 417 billion (approx. USD 25 million) facility is a grant from the UAE, according to health officials.

The hospital features 100–130 beds, 3 operating rooms, a hybrid catheterization lab (Cath Lab), a modern ICU, regular and VIP inpatient areas, a cardiac rehabilitation unit, and other supporting services such as radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, and emergency care.

Built on a 17,962 m² site with a 10,668 m² building, the hospital is designed to deliver integrated cardiovascular services—from prevention and diagnosis to intervention and rehabilitation.

Also Read: MUI Warns Government of Risks Behind Proposed Stabilization Force Deployment to Gaza

President Prabowo described the hospital as a symbol of friendship and strategic cooperation between Indonesia and the UAE. He thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally for his support, calling it “the grand generosity of the UAE to our nation.”

He also highlighted that the project was initiated under former President Joko Widodo, calling it an example of continuity in bilateral infrastructure development.

President Prabowo announced an ambitious plan: to replicate the RS KEI standard in 66 cities or regencies across Indonesia within four years. He called on the Ministry of Health to build additional high-capacity hospitals funded and designed at the same standard.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin confirmed that the UAE-funded hospital will be initially operated by RSUP Dr. Sardjito, with top-tier specialists assigned to ensure high-quality services.

Also Read: Prof. El-Awaisi: The Mandate to Liberate Al-Aqsa Began at Prophethood

With this new hospital, Prabowo said, Indonesians will no longer need to travel abroad for advanced heart treatment.
He added that the hospital will help set a national benchmark for medical care, innovation, education, and research.

The inauguration also included the exchange of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Khalifah Foundation, signaling future cooperation in education and community empowerment.

President Prabowo called RS KEI a tangible manifestation of Indonesia–UAE solidarity, noting that it reflects both nations’ commitment to improving people’s health.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Mount Semeru Erupts, Trapping Dozens, Forcing Evacuations in East Java

Tagcardiovascular hospital Indonesia Emirates Indonesia Cardiology Hospital healthcare development Indonesia Indonesia UAE friendship modern cardiac hospital Indonesia Prabowo inaugurates hospital RS KEI Solo UAE Indonesia cooperation UAE Indonesia strategic partnership UAE-funded hospital Indonesia

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

President Prabowo Inaugurates UAE-Funded Emirates–Indonesia Cardiology Hospital in Solo

  • 5 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Indonesia

Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged

  • Sunday, 16 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)
America

Trump Considers F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

  • Monday, 17 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Denies Being Destination for Forced Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 23:27 WIB
International

Russia Condemns UN Gaza Resolution, Says It Contradicts Palestinian Statehood

  • 21 hours ago
Israeli Forces detain Palestinians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Over 200 Palestinians in Beit Ummar Raids

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Warns Government of Risks Behind Proposed Stabilization Force Deployment to Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • 18 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us