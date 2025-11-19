President Prabowo Inaugurates UAE-Funded Emirates–Indonesia Cardiology Hospital in Solo

Solo, MINA — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, accompanied by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the United Arab Emirates, officially inaugurated the Emirates–Indonesia Cardiology Hospital (RS KEI) in Solo, Central Java on Wednesday.

The Rp 417 billion (approx. USD 25 million) facility is a grant from the UAE, according to health officials.

The hospital features 100–130 beds, 3 operating rooms, a hybrid catheterization lab (Cath Lab), a modern ICU, regular and VIP inpatient areas, a cardiac rehabilitation unit, and other supporting services such as radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, and emergency care.

Built on a 17,962 m² site with a 10,668 m² building, the hospital is designed to deliver integrated cardiovascular services—from prevention and diagnosis to intervention and rehabilitation.

President Prabowo described the hospital as a symbol of friendship and strategic cooperation between Indonesia and the UAE. He thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally for his support, calling it “the grand generosity of the UAE to our nation.”

He also highlighted that the project was initiated under former President Joko Widodo, calling it an example of continuity in bilateral infrastructure development.

President Prabowo announced an ambitious plan: to replicate the RS KEI standard in 66 cities or regencies across Indonesia within four years. He called on the Ministry of Health to build additional high-capacity hospitals funded and designed at the same standard.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin confirmed that the UAE-funded hospital will be initially operated by RSUP Dr. Sardjito, with top-tier specialists assigned to ensure high-quality services.

With this new hospital, Prabowo said, Indonesians will no longer need to travel abroad for advanced heart treatment.

He added that the hospital will help set a national benchmark for medical care, innovation, education, and research.

The inauguration also included the exchange of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Khalifah Foundation, signaling future cooperation in education and community empowerment.

President Prabowo called RS KEI a tangible manifestation of Indonesia–UAE solidarity, noting that it reflects both nations’ commitment to improving people’s health.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

