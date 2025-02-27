SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President Prabowo Inaugurates Indonesia’s First Gold Bank

President Prabowo Subianto gives a statement to the media. (Photo: setkab)

Jakarta, MINAPresident Prabowo Subianto officially launched Indonesia’s first gold bank in a ceremony in Jakarta on Wednesday. The initiative aims to strengthen the national economy and boost the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

In his speech, President Prabowo highlighted the Gold Bank’s importance as a stable financial instrument that can withstand market fluctuations.

“This Gold Bank will play a key role in driving economic growth by providing a reliable financial instrument backed by gold. It is a concrete step toward Indonesia’s economic independence,” he said.

The Gold Bank offers secure gold storage services and allows people to use their gold holdings as convertible business capital. It also facilitates gold-based international trade, which is widely recognized globally.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who attended the inauguration, stated that the Gold Bank would help increase economic liquidity and strengthen Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves.

“By positioning gold as a key financial asset, we are not only strengthening the domestic economy but also enhancing our competitiveness in global markets,” she said.

The establishment of the Gold Bank aligns with the Prabowo administration’s vision to strengthen the financial sector based on natural resources. In the long run, it is expected to help stabilize the rupiah exchange rate and attract domestic and foreign investments. []

