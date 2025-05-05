President Prabowo Inaugurates Hajj and Umrah Terminal at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Tangerang, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto officially inaugurated the new Hajj and Umrah Terminal 2F at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on Sunday. The terminal’s launch follows a major renovation aimed at improving infrastructure and service quality to meet the growing needs of Indonesian pilgrims.

Designed to international standards, the three-story terminal spans 27,400 square meters and can accommodate up to 6.1 million passengers annually. It was established to provide a smoother and more comfortable travel experience for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, especially amid rising demand.

President Prabowo arrived at the terminal accompanied by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amudi. He toured the arrival area, greeted departing pilgrims, and then led the official inauguration.

“This facility represents a significant step forward in supporting the spiritual journey of our citizens,” said the President in his speech. He praised the collaboration among ministries and government agencies involved in the terminal’s revitalization.

Prabowo emphasized that serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, particularly the elderly and those with special needs is a national priority.

“Each year, as many as two million Indonesians travel for Hajj and Umrah. Many are elderly and need extra assistance. That’s why the government remains committed to improving services and reducing pilgrimage costs,” he stated.

A Modern Gateway for Pilgrims

Terminal 2F features a range of enhanced facilities, including a mosque, comfortable waiting areas, a 3,000-seat Umrah lounge, and dedicated bus parking. Its upgraded design reflects a commitment to both capacity and comfort.

Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said the terminal is part of broader efforts to ensure that pilgrimage journeys begin and end in comfort and efficiency.

“The new terminal offers an improved experience from the moment pilgrims arrive. We hope it allows them to focus and spiritually prepare for their worship with peace of mind,” he said.

Operationally, the terminal includes 20 check-in counters and spacious waiting halls to streamline the departure process, including for accompanying families.

Three Airlines to Operate 2025 Hajj Flights

Minister Dudy also announced that the 2025 Hajj season will be served by three airlines: Garuda Indonesia, Saudi Airlines, and Lion Air. The new terminal is expected to speed up embarkation processes for pilgrims departing from Jakarta and the surrounding area.

“We’ve prepared comprehensive support, especially in air transport. This reflects our commitment to ensuring a smooth pilgrimage from home to the Holy Land,” he added.

The event was attended by several top officials, including Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, SOEs Minister Erick Thohir, Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar, and Danantara COO Dony Oskario.

Also present were TNI Commander Gen. Agus Subianto, National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Presidential Advisor for Hajj Affairs Muhadjir Effendi, Head of the Hajj Management Agency Mochamad Irfan Yusuf, Deputy Head Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, Danantara President Rosan Roeslani, and InJourney CEO Maya Watono.

The inauguration of Terminal 2F marks a reaffirmation of Indonesia’s role as the world’s largest contributor of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and underscores the nation’s strong commitment to delivering world-class services for Muslim worshippers.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

