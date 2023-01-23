President Jokowi Requires Halal Certified Medicinal Products and Medical Device

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo issued a new presidential regulation (Perpres) regarding halal certification. He requires medicines, biological products and medical devices in Indonesia to be halal certified.

Presidential Decree Number 6 of 2023 concerning Halal Certification of Medicines, Biological Products and Medical Devices was signed by Jokowi on January 19, 2023, quoted by MINA on Sunday. Halal products referred to in the Presidential Decree are products that have been declared halal in accordance with Islamic law.

Meanwhile, biological products are products that contain biological ingredients derived from humans, animals or microorganisms that are made in conventional ways or through biotechnology methods.

Medical devices are instruments, apparatus, machines, and/or implants that do not contain drugs that are used to prevent, diagnose, cure and alleviate disease, treat sick people, restore health in humans, and/or form structures and improve body functions.

“Halal Certificate is an acknowledgment of the halalness of a product issued by the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Body based on a written halal fatwa or determination of product halalness by the Indonesian Ulema Council, Provincial Indonesian Ulema Council, Regency/City Indonesian Ulema Council, Aceh Ulema Consultative Council or Hala Product Fatwa Committee,” reads the provisions of Article 1 of the Presidential Decree.

The Presidential Decree explains that halal certification is an acknowledgment of product halalness issued by the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Body. Halal recognition is issued based on a written halal fatwa or determination of product halalness by the Indonesian Ulema Council. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)