President Jokowi Perform Eid Prayer at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Surakarta

Surakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Jokowi performed Eid al-Fitr prayers 1444 Hijri at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Surakarta City, Central Java on Saturday morning.t

At 06.30 a.m, the Eid al-Fitr prayer began. On that occasion, K.H. Agus Ma’arif acted as the priest and K.H. Maksum Ahmad Kamal plays Bilal. While acting as preacher is K.H. Abdul Karim Al-Hafidz.

In his sermon after the prayer, the khatib delivered a sermon with the theme “The Spirit of Eid to Strengthen the Friendship of the Nation’s Children” explaining that zakat fitrah worship and fasting in the month of Ramadan have a social dimension and are able to strengthen brotherhood among communities.

“These two acts of worship, namely zakat and fasting, have a noble purpose. Not only does it have a vertical dimension as servitude to Allah, but also has a horizontal dimension, namely relationships with fellow human beings,” said the preacher.

Furthermore, the preacher said that humans are creatures that always need each other, so they must have the nature of mutual cooperation and giving to each other.

“One cannot live as one’s self. Because of that there must be mutual cooperation and mutual giving so that the gap between the rich and the poor can be eliminated, brotherhood can be fostered with closer relationships,” said the preacher.

After performing the Eid al-Fitr prayers, around 07.30 a.m, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana returned to their residence. The President also seemed to greet the people who were present for the Eid al-Fitr prayers at the mosque.

Accompanying the President on this occasion included Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)