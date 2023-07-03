President Jokowi Makes a Visit to Australia and Papua New Guinea

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) departed from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta to Sydney, Australia on Monday. The President is scheduled to undertake a three-day working trip to Australia and Papua New Guinea.

“This morning a limited delegation and I will carry out a two-day visit in Sydney, Australia and one day in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea,” said the President in a press statement prior to departure.

The President said that the two countries he would visit were not only close neighbors and friends but also Indonesia’s strategic partners in the Pacific.

“This visit is of very strategic value for Indonesia,” he added.

In Australia, the President will conduct a series of Indonesia-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting (ALM) in 2023 with Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese. Previously, the two leaders had held ALM in Bogor in June last year.

In addition, the President will also meet with the Governor General of Australia and Australian businessmen or CEOs who have and will invest in Indonesia.

“A number of priority agendas that will be discussed in Australia are primarily investment, trade, because there has been a quite drastic increase in trade and investment from Australia, then in the health and energy transition sectors as well as improving human resources [human resources],” said the President.

On 5 July 2023, the President will continue his working visit to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. This visit is a return visit as well as fulfilling the invitation of Prime Minister James Marape.

“Apart from Prime Minister Marape, I will also meet with the Governor General and attend the first Indonesia-Papua New Guinea business forum,” said the President. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)