President Jokowi Conveys Five Things to PM Anwar Ibrahim

Bogor, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo conveyed five things during a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim on Monday, in the Lotus Room, Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java.

First, Jokowi emphasized the protection of Indonesian migrant workers. The President welcomed PM Anwar Ibrahim’s commitment to protect PMI in Malaysia and hoped that the implementation of the One Channel System (OCS) could be carried out together.

“I really hope that we can actually run the One Channel System (OCS) for the recruitment and placement of Indonesian migrant workers together,” the President said in a joint press statement with PM Anwar Ibrahim, as quoted from the Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat.

Apart from that, President Jokowi also stressed the importance of building a community learning center on the peninsula to fulfill the educational rights of the children of Indonesian migrant workers.

Second, regarding border issues, the two leaders agreed to ensure that agreements regarding the Sebatik land border, Sinapad Sesai land border, and sea borders in the Sulawesi Sea and the Malacca Strait can be signed this year.

“Earlier we discussed and agreed that the land border MoU for the Sebatik segment and the Sinapad Sesai segment could be signed this year and also territorial sea agreements in the Sulawesi Sea and in the southern part of the Malacca Strait can also be agreed this year,” he said.

Third, President Jokowi and PM Anwar Ibrahim also agreed to strengthen cooperation to improve markets and fight discrimination against palm oil.

“We also agreed to strengthen cooperation through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) to increase the palm oil market and fight discrimination against palm oil,” he added.

Fourth, President Jokowi also expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s support for the Indonesia-Singapore Flight Information Region (FIR) Agreement.

Fifth, regarding regional issues, the two leaders also agreed to continue to strengthen ASEAN cooperation while increasing ASEAN’s role in the Indo-Pacific region.

“We agree that ASEAN must be able to play a central role in making the Indo-Pacific region peaceful, prosperous and stable,” he said.

Apart from that, President Jokowi and PM Anwar Ibrahim also discussed the latest developments in the situation in Myanmar. The two countries share the same view on the importance of implementing the Five Point Consensus.

“Indonesia and Malaysia have the same view on the importance of implementing the Five Point Consensus. We agreed to urge the Myanmar military junta to implement the Five Point Consensus,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)