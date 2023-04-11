President Jokowi Attends Zayed Humanitarian Day Commemoration

Surakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo attended the Zayed Humanitarian Day commemoration which was held at the Swis-bel Hotel, Surakarta City, Central Java on Monday evening.

In his remarks, President Jokowi said that humanity and solidarity are the world’s great assets to face various challenges.

“Humanity and solidarity are the world’s great assets to face increasingly complex challenges. This noble initiative also reaffirms the Islamic principle Rahmatan lil ‘alamin, creating prosperity, creating peace, realizing compassion for nature and all humans,” said the President.

Zayed Humanitarian Day is a commemoration held on the 19th of Ramadan every year, which coincides with the death of the Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. According to President Jokowi, Sheikh Zayed is a great leader who always fights for human values.

“He is a great leader who is tireless in fighting for human values ​​and solidarity,” he added.

At the commemoration moment, President Jokowi also invited all parties to emulate Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s humanitarian work.

“Hopefully, the values ​​of humanity and solidarity will be strengthened in all of us. Happy commemorating Zayed Humanitarian Day,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)