Prayer Asks for Abundant and Halal Fortune for the Blessings of Life

By: Ust. Ali Farkhan Tsani, Preacher of the Islamic Religious Guidance and Counseling Institute (LBIPI) Al-Fatah Cileungsi Islamic Boarding School, Bogor, West Java

We as believers certainly really hope to get halal sustenance, tayyib (good), abundant blessings. Whether a little or a lot, the important thing is lawful, it will have an impact on the blessings of life. A lot but lawful, that’s much better than a little but unclean.

To strengthen this hope, there are several prayers asking for abundant sustenance, which are found in the Al-Quran and Al-Hadith which we can say after prayer or at certain times.

Here are some of them:

رَبِّ اغْفِرْ لِيْ وَهَبْ لِيْ مُلْكاً لَا يَنْبَغِيْ لِأَحَدٍ مِنْ بَعْدِى إِنَّكَ أَنْابَْ الَْهَ

Meaning: “O my Lord, forgive me and grant me a kingdom that no one after me has, verily You are the Most Giver.” (QS Shaad [38]: 35).

This prayer is known as the prayer of Prophet Sulaiman ‘Alaihis Salam. This prayer was said by Prophet Sulaiman ‘Alaihis Salam after recovering from his illness. Prophet Sulayman realized the weakness that was in him. Prophet Sulayman had lost the main time to perform worship, just because he witnessed horse training.

Then Prophet Sulaiman ‘Alaihis Salam prayed to Allah to be awarded a kingdom that was incomparable, which no one else would have afterward.

We certainly don’t want to get a kingdom like Prophet Sulaiman ‘Alaihis Salam. But it can also be interpreted that we want abundant sustenance, which can be used to strengthen worship and struggle in the way of Allah.

Prayer asks for other abundant sustenance, it can also be like in the verse:

رَبَّنَا أَنْزِلْ عَلَيْنَا مَائِدَةً مِنَ السَّمَاءِ تَكُوْنُ لَنَا عِيْدًا لِأَوَّلِنَا وَءَاخِرِنَا وَءَايَةً مِنْكَ وَارْزُقْنَا وَأَنْتَ خَيْرُ الرَّازِقِينَ

Meaning: “O our Lord, send down to us a dish from the sky (the day it descends) will be a feast for us that is for those who are with us and after us, and a sign for your dominion, give us sustenance, and You are the giver of the most important sustenance.” (QS Al-Maidah [5]: 114).

This prayer was said by the Prophet Isa ‘Alaihis Salam, the son of Maryam, in response to the request of his defender friends (al-hawariyyun). Prophet Isa begged to be able to control all affairs, get sustenance that is full of pleasure and full of blessings from the sky.

We can also pray with the prayer of Prophet Isa ‘Alaihis Salam as a prayer asking for abundant sustenance, hoping to get halal, good, more blessed sustenance.

There is a prayer asking for other abundant sustenance:

رَّبِّ اَنْزِلْنِيْ مُنْزَلًا مُّبٰرَكًا وَّاَنْتَ خَيْرُ الْمُنْزِلِيْنَ

Meaning: And pray: O my Lord, place me in a blessed place, and You are the best who gives a place. (QS Al-Mu’minun [23]: 29).

This is the prayer of Prophet Nuh ‘Alaihis Salam so that Allah will place him in a blessed place, in this case a large boat that can save him and the believers from his people from flash floods.

We can also say the prayer of Prophet Noah ‘Alaihis Greetings as a prayer asking for abundant sustenance, blessings and saving the life of this world and the hereafter.

There are also prayers contained in the hadith, including:

Meaning: “O Allah, give me sufficiency with lawful sustenance, so that I do not need unlawful things, and give me wealth with Your grace, so that I do not need the help of anyone other than You.” (Reported by Ahmad).

There is also a prayer asking for other abundant sustenance:

Meaning: “O Allah, I really ask You for knowledge that is beneficial, sustenance that is lawful and deeds that are accepted.” (Reported by Ibn Majah).

Those are some prayers asking for abundant sustenance, hoping for halal sustenance, tayyib and blessings. Of course there are many other prayers that we can convey to Allah the Most Rich, both from verses, hadiths, scholars and our own language.

May Allah grant us abundant sustenance, halal sustenance, tayyib, more blessings. Amen. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)