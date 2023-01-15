Prayer After Wudhu Removes Sins

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Preacher of the Islamic Religious Guidance and Counseling Institute (LBIPI) Al-Fatah Cileungsi Islamic Boarding School, Bogor, West Java

Ablution is one of the conditions for the validity of prayer. Therefore, without ablution, our prayers are invalid. So, it is the duty of each of us to continue to improve the quality of our ablution according to the Sunnah of Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

Ablution can also be a means of erasing the sins committed by our limbs.

When we wash our hands, our sins are erased along with the drops of water that flow from our hands to fall to the earth. Likewise, when we wash our faces evenly and properly, the sins committed by our eyes and on our faces are erased.

And so on, our sins will be erased along with the drops of water that drip from our mouths, our noses, our ears, our heads, to our feet.

So, feel it, enjoy every wash and sweep of water that wets our limbs.

In this case, how Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam said:

إِذَا تَوَضَّأَ الْعَبْدُ الْمُسْلِمُ أَوِ الْمُؤْمِنُ فَغَسَلَ وَجْهَهُ خَرَجَ مِنْ وَجْهِهِ كُلُّ خَطِيْئَةٍ نَظَرَ إِلَيْهَا بِعَيْنَيْهِ مَعَ الْمَاءِ – أَوْ مَعَ آخِرِ قَطْرِ الْمَاءِ – فَإِذَا غَسَلَ يَدَيْهِ خَرَجَ مِنْ يَدَيْهِ كُلُّ خَطِيْئَةٍ كَانَ بَطَشَتْهَا يَدَاهُ مَعَ الْمَاءِ – أَوْ مَعَ آخِرِ قَطْرِ الْمَاءِ – فَإِذَا غَسَلَ رِجْلَيْهِ خَرَجَتْ كُلُّ خَطِيْئَةٍ مَشَتْهَا رِجْلاَهُ مَعَ الْمَunt

Meaning: “When a Muslim or believer performs ablution, then washes his face, then every mistake that his eyes see will come out with the ablution water, or with the end of the water droplets. If he washes his hands, then all the faults of his hands that were used to beat him will come out with the ablution water, or with the end of the water dripping. If he washes his feet, then every mistake on his feet will come out with the ablution water, or with the end of the water drops, until he comes out clean from sins.” (HR Muslim from Abu Hurairah Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu).

Moreover, then read the prayer after ablution, as exemplified by Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam:

مَنْ تَوَضَّأَ فَأَحْسَنَ الْوُضُوءَ ثُمَّ قَالَ أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ وَحْدَهُ لاَ شَرِيكَ لَهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُولُهُ اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْنِى مِنَ التَّوَّابِينَ وَاجْعَلْنِى مِنَ الْمُتَطَهِّرِينَ فُتِحَتْ لَهُ ثَمَانِيَةُ أَبْوَابِ الْجَنَّةِ يَدْخُلُ مِنْ أَيِّهَا شَاءَ

Meaning: “Whoever performs ablution by improving his ablution, then he says ‘I testify that there is no true god except Allah alone, there is no partner for Him, and I testify that Muhammad is His slave and messenger. O Allah, make me a servant who repents and make me a person who is purified). Then, eight doors were opened for him, he will enter by whichever door he wants.” (HR At-Tirmidhi ari ‘Umar bin Khaththab Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu).

There is also a lafadz prayer after other ablutions:

Meaning: “Glory to You O Allah by praising You, I testify that there is no god who has the right to be worshiped besides You, I ask Your forgiveness and I repent to You).” (HR An-Nasa’i).

Therefore, let us take the time to read the prayer after the ablution.

May Allah Ta’ala be pleased to grant our request. Amen. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)