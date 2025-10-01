Prabowo Prays for Revolution Heroes at Lubang Buaya, Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday offered prayers for the Heroes of the Revolution who died during the September 30, 1965 Movement (G30S) tragedy while visiting the “well of death” (sumur maut) in Lubang Buaya, Jakarta.

Standing beside the marble wall encircling the well, the President closed his eyes and raised his hands to pray for the 10 Heroes of the Revolution, including six generals and two officers whose bodies were disposed of in the “well of death” in the Lubang Buaya area of East Jakarta.

“Mr. President, with your permission, this is the old well or ‘well of death’ where the bodies of the seven Heroes of the Revolution were dumped. The depth of this well is 12 meters, and its diameter is 75 centimeters,” said Brigadier General Stefie Jantje Nuhujanan, Head of the TNI History Center.

Other leaders of state institutions, such as the Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR RI), Puan Maharani, and the Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI), Ahmad Muzani, also participated in the moment of silence at the same location.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, President Prabowo led the commemoration ceremony for Pancasila Sanctity Day at the Pancasila Sakti Monument in Lubang Buaya for the first time, to remember the tragedy of the fallen Heroes of the Revolution on September 30, 1965.

The ceremony included a moment of silence, followed by the recitation of the Pancasila text by the Speaker of the MPR RI, Ahmad Muzani.

Afterward, the text of the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia was read by the Deputy Speaker of the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI), Yorrys Raweyai, followed by the reading of the Pledge of Loyalty to Pancasila by the Speaker of the DPR RI, Puan Maharani. []

