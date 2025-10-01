SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prabowo Prays for Revolution Heroes at Lubang Buaya, Jakarta

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

President Prabowo Subianto prays at the Pancasila Sakti Monument, Lubang Buaya, East Jakarta, Wednesday (1/10/2025).

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday offered prayers for the Heroes of the Revolution who died during the September 30, 1965 Movement (G30S) tragedy while visiting the “well of death” (sumur maut) in Lubang Buaya, Jakarta.

Standing beside the marble wall encircling the well, the President closed his eyes and raised his hands to pray for the 10 Heroes of the Revolution, including six generals and two officers whose bodies were disposed of in the “well of death” in the Lubang Buaya area of East Jakarta.

“Mr. President, with your permission, this is the old well or ‘well of death’ where the bodies of the seven Heroes of the Revolution were dumped. The depth of this well is 12 meters, and its diameter is 75 centimeters,” said Brigadier General Stefie Jantje Nuhujanan, Head of the TNI History Center.

Other leaders of state institutions, such as the Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR RI), Puan Maharani, and the Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI), Ahmad Muzani, also participated in the moment of silence at the same location.

Also Read: Basarnas Locates 15 Victim Points Under Al Khoziny Boarding School Ruins

Earlier on Wednesday morning, President Prabowo led the commemoration ceremony for Pancasila Sanctity Day at the Pancasila Sakti Monument in Lubang Buaya for the first time, to remember the tragedy of the fallen Heroes of the Revolution on September 30, 1965.

The ceremony included a moment of silence, followed by the recitation of the Pancasila text by the Speaker of the MPR RI, Ahmad Muzani.

Afterward, the text of the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia was read by the Deputy Speaker of the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI), Yorrys Raweyai, followed by the reading of the Pledge of Loyalty to Pancasila by the Speaker of the DPR RI, Puan Maharani. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Launches Mosque-Based Program to Tackle Online Loans and Gambling

TagG30S PKI Lubang Buaya President Prabowo

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Prabowo Prays for Revolution Heroes at Lubang Buaya, Jakarta

  • 4 hours ago
America

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 21:08 WIB
Indonesia

Prabowo at the UN: Indonesia Ready to Deploy Peacekeeping Troops to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 10:10 WIB
International

Prabowo and MBZ Discuss Geopolitical Dynamics in the Middle East

  • Saturday, 13 September 2025 - 22:40 WIB
Indonesia

President Prabowo Names Five New Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 18:55 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

President Prabowo Reaffirms Commitment to Freedom of Expression Amid Nationwide Protests

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 11:40 WIB
Load More
US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Trump Gives Hamas 3-4 Days to Respond to Gaza Peace Plan

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Prays for Revolution Heroes at Lubang Buaya, Jakarta

  • 4 hours ago
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar: Some Issues in Trump’s Gaza Plan Require Clarification, Negotiation

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

14 Palestinians Killed in Fresh Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Basarnas Locates 15 Victim Points Under Al Khoziny Boarding School Ruins

  • 5 hours ago
Israel’s ongoing excavation of tunnels near Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: IQNA)
Palestine

Israel’s Ongoing Excavation Near Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Fears of Structural Damage

  • 8 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us