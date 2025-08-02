Prabowo Grants Amnesty to Over 1,100 Inmates, Including Political and Elderly Prisoners

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has granted amnesty to 1,116 eligible inmates, including political prisoners and individuals convicted of insulting the president, as part of a broad national clemency program aimed at fostering unity ahead of Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day celebration.

In a press conference on Thursday, Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas confirmed that among those pardoned are six inmates from Papua convicted of treason without weapons, elderly prisoners, those with mental health issues, and former Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong. Lembong received an official abolition of charges, while PDIP Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto received formal amnesty.

“This amnesty applies to 1,116 inmates. One of the main considerations for granting amnesty to the two individuals mentioned, Tom and Hasto is our desire for national unity, especially in conjunction with the August 17th Independence celebration,” Supratman said at the parliament complex in Jakarta on Thursday.

He added that the amnesty is also part of a humanitarian effort, targeting prisoners with serious illnesses and those requiring external medical care.

Supratman further announced that a second phase of the clemency program is under discussion and may include an additional 1,668 inmates. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

