Prabowo at the UN: Indonesia Ready to Deploy Peacekeeping Troops to Gaza

New York, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stated at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters that his country is ready to send peacekeeping troops to the Gaza Strip.

President Prabowo made the statement in a speech at the Summit on Palestine and the Two-State Solution at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States, on Monday local time.

“We are ready to take our part in this journey. We are ready to provide and send Indonesian peacekeeping troops to the UN mission,” said President Prabowo during his speech at the summit, which was part of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Recalling the intolerable and ongoing tragedy in Gaza, when thousands of innocent people have been killed, mostly women and children, and starvation and destruction have occurred. A humanitarian catastrophe is taking place before our eyes. We condemn all acts of violence against innocent civilians,” he said.

President Prabowo also urged all UN member states to immediately recognize Palestine and support a two-state solution as a path to peace.[]

