Prabowo and MBZ Discuss Geopolitical Dynamics in the Middle East

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) urged countries in the Middle East to unite in facing current geopolitical dynamics.

According to a press release received on Saturday, the meeting between the two leaders was held at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Friday.

During the meeting, Prabowo and MBZ discussed current issues, including the geopolitical escalation in the Middle East. The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing dynamics.

Prabowo and MBZ emphasized the importance of cooperation among nations, particularly in the Middle East, to strengthen international collaboration and maintain global stability and peace. They stressed that Middle Eastern countries must unite to face geopolitical changes.

In addition to discussions on global dynamics, the meeting also served as an opportunity to reaffirm bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. Both leaders expressed their determination to take bilateral relations to a closer and more productive level.

During the meeting, MBZ expressed his appreciation for Prabowo’s visit to Abu Dhabi. As a strategic partner in Southeast Asia, the UAE is committed to continuing to expand its cooperation with Indonesia. Similarly, Prabowo expressed his view of the UAE as a friend and strategic partner of Indonesia.

This meeting marks a step for Indonesia and the UAE to further strengthen their relationship. President Prabowo was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sugiono and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya during the meeting. []

