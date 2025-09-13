SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prabowo and MBZ Discuss Geopolitical Dynamics in the Middle East

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - Saturday, 13 September 2025 - 22:40 WIB

Saturday, 13 September 2025 - 22:40 WIB

12 Views ㅤ

Prabowo and MBZ meeting in Abu Dhabi, September 12, 2025.

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) urged countries in the Middle East to unite in facing current geopolitical dynamics.

According to a press release received on Saturday, the meeting between the two leaders was held at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Friday.

During the meeting, Prabowo and MBZ discussed current issues, including the geopolitical escalation in the Middle East. The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing dynamics.

Prabowo and MBZ emphasized the importance of cooperation among nations, particularly in the Middle East, to strengthen international collaboration and maintain global stability and peace. They stressed that Middle Eastern countries must unite to face geopolitical changes.

Also Read: Norwegian Football Association to Donate Israel Match Profits for Humanitarian Aid on Gaza

In addition to discussions on global dynamics, the meeting also served as an opportunity to reaffirm bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. Both leaders expressed their determination to take bilateral relations to a closer and more productive level.

During the meeting, MBZ expressed his appreciation for Prabowo’s visit to Abu Dhabi. As a strategic partner in Southeast Asia, the UAE is committed to continuing to expand its cooperation with Indonesia. Similarly, Prabowo expressed his view of the UAE as a friend and strategic partner of Indonesia.

This meeting marks a step for Indonesia and the UAE to further strengthen their relationship. President Prabowo was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sugiono and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya during the meeting. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Arab-Islamic Leaders Condemn Israeli Attack on Qatar, Call for Strong Regional Response

TagPresident Prabowo

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Prabowo and MBZ Discuss Geopolitical Dynamics in the Middle East

  • Saturday, 13 September 2025 - 22:40 WIB
Indonesia

President Prabowo Names Five New Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 18:55 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

President Prabowo Reaffirms Commitment to Freedom of Expression Amid Nationwide Protests

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 11:40 WIB
President Prabowo Subianto performs Eid al-Fitr prayer (photo: Detikhikmah)
Indonesia

President Prabowo PerforEid al-Fitr Prayer at Jakarta Istiqlal Mosque

  • Monday, 31 March 2025 - 07:49 WIB
Indonesia

President Prabowo Inaugurates Indonesia’s First Gold Bank

  • Thursday, 27 February 2025 - 16:32 WIB
Load More
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Approaches 64,900 as Starvation Claims More Lives

  • Sunday, 14 September 2025 - 20:59 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Figures Warn of Escalating Israeli Threats to Aqsa Mosque

  • Sunday, 14 September 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Palestine

Over 20,000 Israeli Soldiers Wounded, Half Suffer Mental Health Disorders

  • 22 hours ago
International

Nine Global Sumud Flotilla Boats Depart Tunisia for Gaza

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Malnutrition Crisis Deepens, Child Death Toll Rises

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 20 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 16:54 WIB
International

Indonesian Delegation Awaits Input on Naming Ship for Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 17:30 WIB
Europe

Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia Threaten Eurovision Boycott if Israel Participates

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 20:32 WIB
Asia

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 07:05 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us