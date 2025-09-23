SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres. (Photo: X)

New York, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held a bilateral meeting with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on the 27th floor of the UN Secretariat Building in New York, USA, on Monday.

Upon arrival, President Prabowo was greeted directly by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. They held a joint photo session before starting the meeting. This meeting took place after President Prabowo delivered a speech at the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Resolution of the Palestinian Issue, which was also attended by a number of world leaders.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono explained that during the meeting, President Prabowo emphasized the importance of global solidarity in maintaining world stability and peace. Indonesia, said Sugiono, is committed to continuing to strengthen the multilateral system through full support for the UN.

“During the meeting, he said that Indonesia remains committed to supporting the multilateral system. Indonesia still believes that the UN is an organization that must be strengthened to maintain world peace,” said Foreign Minister Sugiono in a written statement on Monday.

The meeting also discussed a number of strategic issues, especially Indonesia’s commitment to supporting the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian conflict. President Prabowo reiterated Indonesia’s support for a two-state solution as a just and sustainable way forward.

“The President also said that Indonesia is ready to send world peacekeeping forces to Gaza if the situation on the ground is conducive and a real ceasefire is achieved,” added Foreign Minister Sugiono.

During the meeting, President Prabowo was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sugiono, Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, Minister of Investment and Downstreaming/Head of BKPM Rosan Roeslani, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the UN in New York, Umar Hadi. UN Secretary-General António Guterres was accompanied by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and Under-Secretary-General for Policy EOSG Guy Ryder.

Indonesia has a long history of supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people. This support is rooted in the Indonesian constitution, which affirms a rejection of all forms of colonialism. Indonesia has also long been active in various international forums, including the UN, to push for the creation of a free and sovereign Palestinian state.

Since its independence, Indonesia has consistently voiced its support for Palestine, including through the sending of peacekeeping forces under the UN flag. This step is in line with Indonesia’s commitment to realizing world peace, as stated in the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

