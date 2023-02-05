PPS: 68 Palestinian Prisoners Face Inhuman Conditions in Israeli Prisons

Ramallah, MINA – As many as 68 Palestinian political prisoners detained in Israel’s Naqab prison are suffering from inhumane prison conditions, including not being given clothes and blankets, Wafa reported on Sunday.

The Association of Palestinian Prisoners (PPS) said in a statement that the detainees have also been unable to shower since January 28 and are also prohibited from going out into the prison grounds, let alone sudden raids on their rooms by Israeli repression units.

The statement pointed out that the detainees suffered from severe cold at certain times of the year, as the detainees only had blankets which did not protect them from the cold weather conditions.

In addition, PPS said, the Israeli Prison Service deliberately gave prisoners food that was poorly cooked and only gave them half the amount of bread they needed for daily food. (T/RE1)

