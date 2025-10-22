SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

PPATK Urges Stronger Multilateral Diplomacy to Combat Online Gambling

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Ilustration: Online Gambling.

Jakarta, MINA – The Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) believes that strengthening multilateral diplomacy is essential for eradicating online gambling because the criminal activity heavily utilizes cross-border networks.

PPATK Deputy for Analysis and Examination, Danang Tri Hartono, stated that the majority of funds generated from this illegal activity flow abroad.

“The money is escaping overseas; our economy is losing circulation because of it, making multilateral diplomacy between nations very important,” Danang said in a statement received in Jakarta on Wednesday.

During a focus group discussion (FGD) titled “Building a Digital Collaboration Free from Online Gambling,” Danang described online gambling as a ‘silent killer’ of the national economy. He pointed out that it does not contribute to domestic value creation and instead results in significant losses for the public.

PPATK records show that online gambling transactions in Indonesia reached Rp927 trillion (approximately $56.5 billion USD) from 2017 up to the first quarter of 2025.

This figure indicates that the illegal practice has become a systemic phenomenon that penetrates various layers of society.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

