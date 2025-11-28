Power Outage Hits Entire Aceh, Residents Flock to Coffee Shops to Charge Phones

Banda Aceh, MINA – A massive power outage triggered by severe flooding across most parts of Aceh has left residents struggling to communicate as their device batteries run out. The blackout has entered its third day, forcing people to rely on coffee shops as alternative places to charge their phones.

MINA’s observation in Banda Aceh on Thursday showed that from dusk until early morning, residents crowded coffee shops equipped with WiFi and generators. These locations have become emergency gathering points for anyone needing electricity.

Irwandi, a resident of Tungkop, Aceh Besar, said he has been spending the last two days in a nearby coffee shop, as his neighborhood remains inundated by floodwaters.

The power outage has cut electricity to his home, rendering his electronic devices unusable, including his phone.

“My phone battery completely died. Only coffee shops with generators allow us to charge while ordering coffee. That’s the only option now, and almost every night students around Kopelma Darussalam crowd the coffee shops,” Irwandi said.

The Aceh branch of PLN announced that the blackout affecting several regions since Wednesday was caused by the collapse of a 150 kV transmission tower on the Arun–Bireuen line, which was struck by flash floods.

The tower, located in Juli Subdistrict, Bireuen, crumbled after its foundation was eroded by strong flood currents. The incident has cut off power to multiple districts, including coastal areas and parts of Banda Aceh.

Disaster Emergency Declared

On Thursday, Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf, also known as Mualem, officially declared a hydrometeorological disaster emergency for 2025 following widespread flooding and landslides across nearly the entire province.

The announcement was made during a plenary session on the ratification of the 2026 Aceh Budget Law at the DPRA office. The emergency status will last 14 days, from November 28 to December 11, 2025, to accelerate response efforts amid worsening conditions over the past week.

According to the Governor, the regional government has already distributed emergency aid to several districts and cities, but he acknowledged that the situation on the ground is becoming increasingly complex.

“In recent days, the government has delivered emergency assistance,” said Mualem, accompanied by DPRA Speaker Zulfadli, Aceh Police Chief Insp. Gen. Marzuki Ali Basyah, and Aceh Secretary M. Nasir Syamaun.

Mualem stressed that authorities are overwhelmed, noting that many transportation routes have collapsed—including the destruction of a national road bridge connecting Banda Aceh and Medan—which has disrupted the delivery of aid and deployment of relief personnel.

To speed up coordination, the Governor requested the Aceh Police Chief to provide a helicopter to support assessment missions in flood-isolated areas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

