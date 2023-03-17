Popular Conference Launches Palestinian National Strategy

Beirut, MINA – The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) on Thursday launched the Palestinian National Strategy, MEMO reported.

This came during a press conference held at the headquarters of the Lebanese Press Syndicate in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

PCPA Secretary-General, Ahmed Muhaisen, said the initiative comes as a result of hard work over several months in consultation with 500 active national figures in the Palestinian national action, and a number of institutions and bodies working abroad for Palestine.

Deputy Secretary-General, Hisham Abu Mahfouz, indicated that the national strategy expresses the vision in light of the changes witnessed by the Palestinian cause at all levels, as a result of the Israeli occupation. He stressed that the PCPA seeks to achieve real effective partnerships that begin with national dialogue and end with a comprehensive meeting in May.

For his part, the Director of the Beirut-based Al-Zaytouna Centre for Studies and Consultations, Mohsen Saleh, said the Palestinian people are facing great challenges in order to create a comprehensive national project that achieves their hopes and goals, and this is what the PCPA strategy aims to achieve.

The national strategy paves the way for holding a Palestinian Forum to assess the current Palestinian situation and agree on practical steps to manage the next phase in light of the changes taking place in the Palestinian arena.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)