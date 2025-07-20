SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pope Leo XIV Urges Ceasefire After Israeli Strike on Gaza Church

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Castel Gandolfo, MINA – Pope Leo XIV called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning, following an Israeli military strike that hit the Holy Family Church in Gaza the day before. The attack killed three people and injured several others, including some in critical condition.

“From his residence in Castel Gandolfo this morning, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV spoke by phone with His Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel,” the Holy See’s Press Office stated, as quoted by Vatican News.

During the call, the Pope renewed his appeal for an immediate ceasefire, a return to negotiations, and an end to the war that has caused immense civilian suffering.

The Vatican reaffirmed the Pope’s deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. “The Holy Father expressed his sorrow over the tragic conditions faced by Gaza’s people, especially children, the elderly, and the sick, who are enduring great suffering,” the statement said.

The Pope also stressed the need to protect places of worship and ensure the safety of all religious communities in both Palestine and Israel. “Sacred sites must be safeguarded. Houses of worship must not be targeted under any circumstances,” he said.

The attack on the Holy Family Church has drawn international condemnation, as the church had served for months as a shelter for civilians, including children and the elderly, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In recent months, the Vatican has consistently called for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in the Middle East, urging respect for human dignity, justice, and lasting peace.[]

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

